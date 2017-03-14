Series of stick-ups on Tuesday morning leave Overland Park police searching for suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Police say they're searching for a robber who held up customers at three businesses on Tuesday morning.

Overland Park police say a string of robberies began around 7:15 a.m., and within 30 minutes, that suspect had robbed people at three locations centered around Metcalf Avenue. Police say it's a brazen series of crimes, in which the suspect, who was driving a blue SUV, robbed three people at gunpoint, forcing them to give up their money.

Police spokesperson Officer Brian Payne says the series of robberies began at the Athletic Club on Marty Street. An employee there told FOX 4 News that club managers are aware a customer was robbed in the gym's parking lot. Ofc. Payne says a second stick-up happened at the Wal-Mart store just across Metcalf Avenue at 103rd Street, and a third robbery happened at the Dollar Store near 90th Street around 7:45 a.m.

"That particular vehicle came from surveillance at one of the businesses we were able to get," Ofc. Payne told reporters. "We want to get that out to the public so they can help us identify that car. It appeared there were multiple people in the car at the time of the incident. If the public can help us with that, that would be great."

Ofc. Payne says no one was hurt in the robberies, but each person was robbed of various amounts of money. Police don't yet know a motive for the three incidents.

"They all had the same description of the suspect. White male, appears to be in his mid-20s. We're still trying to work on the description. We have different witnesses who saw different things. We're trying to piece all that together," Ofc. Payne said.

If you have information that can help police, please call Kansas City Crimestoppers. Their number is (816) 474-TIPS.