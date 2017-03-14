Union Station’s Science City celebrating Pi Day in a fun way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Science City at Union Station is celebrating Pi Day Tuesday.

It's much more than just a mathematical number of 3.14. At Science City, they are using Popsicle sticks to explain the concept of pi in a fun way.

"I hope I can be found in a lot of different places, and people just don't know that we use it to talk about aviation and flying pretty regularly, not just in school," Margaret Hoang with Science City said. "So we're trying to show you here in Science City why it's important and how it relates back to things more than just circles and middle school math."

Science City also plans to have a little fun with throwing pies, too.

