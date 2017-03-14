Volunteers continue to piece damaged Oak Grove cemetery back together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK GROVE, Mo. -- Volunteers will gather Tuesday to help restore hundreds of headstones at the Oak Grove cemetery damaged during last week's tornado.

Many families say it's a new chapter for families living in Oak Grove. Despite all the loss, many say the situation also brought the community closer together.

Volunteers have donated time and equipment to help restore hundreds of monuments around the cemetery.

The owner of the funeral home says there are more than 350 headstones that need to be replaced. That's nearly fifty percent of the monuments in this 200-year-old cemetery. Many were ripped from their foundation and need to be set up right.

Every day dozens of volunteers arrive at the funeral home to pick up debris and haul off trees, and begin restoring the monuments. Each monument can weight up to a thousand pound.

While majority need to be sealed back down, the owner says they also plan to fix if the headstone is broken.