App aimed at keeping students safe is free for KU students to download

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- A new app aimed to help your kids stay safe when they are away at school is now available to local college students for free.

It is called 'Rave Guardian' and offered to students at the University of Kansas.

The app has a safety timer that lets you share where you are going and how long it will take to get there. It then sends a GPS location and will send an alert to anyone you set as your designated guardian if you don't arrive on time.

KU is one of 1,400 universities now offering this app to their students.

Statistics show the public safety office gave almost 800 criminal offenses at KU during 2015. Nearly 250 of those cases were for incidents including assault, theft or sexual assault.

Administrators hope the tool will become part of the solution and help protect students both on and off campus.

The app can be used anywhere in the United States, but currently only KU students can download it for free. It is available on both your Apple and Android device.