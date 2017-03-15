× Bullet shot into bedroom occupied by children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Children at one Kansas City home were startled Tuesday night when a bullet flew into their bedroom.

Police were dispatched to the home along East 16th Street around 7:12 p.m. in regard to an outside disturbance involving a bullet entering the home.

The victim told police her children woke her up and said they had a bullet come into their bedroom.

Officers located an entrance hole on the outside of the residence and located a spent round in the door.

Officers recovered the spent round at the scene. No injuries were reported at the time of the investigation.

If you have any information about who may have did this, please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.