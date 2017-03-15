Cal basketball coach Cuonzo Martin steps down, rumored to be taking job at Missouri

TUCSON, AZ - MARCH 3: Head coach Cuonzo Martin of the California Golden Bears gestures during the second half of the college basketball game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center on March 3, 2016 in Tucson, Arizona. The Wildcats beat the Golden Bears 64-61. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California coach Cuonzo Martin has stepped down amid speculation he is headed to Missouri.

Athletic director Mike Williams says Martin informed him he was taking a job elsewhere.

Cal announced Martin’s resignation Wednesday, a day after the Golden Bears’ season ended in the first round of the NIT with a loss to Cal State Bakersfield. Martin completed his third year as head coach in Berkeley.

Cal went 21-13 this season and tied for fifth place in the Pac-12. Martin was 62-39 overall, 29-25 in conference.

Williams says Cal “put forth our best effort to retain him, but he told me it wasn’t about Cal, rather a strong desire to move closer to home.” Former Mizzou coach Kim Anderson stepped down earlier this month.