Cal basketball coach Cuonzo Martin steps down, rumored to be taking job at Missouri

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California coach Cuonzo Martin has stepped down amid speculation he is headed to Missouri.

Athletic director Mike Williams says Martin informed him he was taking a job elsewhere.

Cal announced Martin’s resignation Wednesday, a day after the Golden Bears’ season ended in the first round of the NIT with a loss to Cal State Bakersfield. Martin completed his third year as head coach in Berkeley.

Cal went 21-13 this season and tied for fifth place in the Pac-12. Martin was 62-39 overall, 29-25 in conference.

Williams says Cal “put forth our best effort to retain him, but he told me it wasn’t about Cal, rather a strong desire to move closer to home.” Former Mizzou coach Kim Anderson stepped down earlier this month.