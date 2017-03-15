Crews remove trees from home damaged during storm, suggest all homeowners trim trees that could pose danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Following last week's tornadoes, many homeowners are thankful that their property wasn't damaged.

But that doesn't mean strong winds didn't create a danger that could turn into catastrophe the next time a storm blows through.

Tree trimmers now are working to minimize the risks.

It's been a busy week for crews, as many have been using their skills to get rid of fallen limbs that crushed roofs or caused other property damage.

At one house, there's damage to a tree in the back yard that didn't harm the home, yet.

But it could come crashing down through the roof the next time a storm blows through.

Certified arborists say now is the time to inspect trees around your home.

You may think you're safe, but there may be hidden danger lurking above in the branches, as homeowner Nick Wagoner spotted after taking the time to look up.

"When I had Arbor Masters come out and take a look at it, they were really concerned as well," Wagoner said. "Just because any kind of wind movement could have shifted that branch and it would have made someone’s day very bad."

Trees can also threaten to take out power lines if they are not trimmed back and kept clear.

Kansas City Power and Light will trim the area around the main power line, but the electric service that runs from the pole to your house is the homeowner's responsibility.

"In this instance we have a tree in this yard that has a broken, hanging limb," said Mark Cantrell, a certified arborist. "It isn’t over the power service from the pole to the house, but it’s fairly close. I would advise everyone to look at that. That would be something that you can be proactive and prepare for, to try to prune some of that weight back over either the house or the power service."

Most home insurance will only cover tree trimming and removal when a fallen limb damages a structure.

But an arborist will come out for free to evaluate the trees around your home and provide an estimate for trimming that can eliminate any danger.