Decked in green, volunteers at Harvesters Food Bank work to fight hunger in KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Irish are going for the green at Harvesters Food Bank.

Just in time for St. Patrick's Day the parade committee and Harvesters are collecting food for the "Go For The Green Food Drive".

For the last 32 years the parade committee and Harvesters have distributed barrels at local businesses, schools and churches where people can drop off non-perishable food items.

Thousands of volunteers from both organizations make the food drive a success every year.

This year they've added a "dip jar" where donations can be given with the swipe of a card.​

The partnership makes sense since Irish priest Father Patrick Tobin was one of the founders of Harvesters.

"It is win-win," Jan Aylward, who is on the parade committee said. "I mean we have so enjoyed it and once you get down here and get involved in it it's contagious house that it is so good feelings so we just really love it we work well together it's just been one of those things that we just embrace."

Last year they collected enough food and donations for 40,000 meals it takes 6,000 volunteers a month to sort and separate the food items that eventually go to the community.

From Feb. 1 to March 17, all donations collected by participating schools, area businesses and Price Chopper stores will benefit individuals served by Harvesters.