Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. -- Remember the deer that showed up during a police stop in Excelsior Springs that let an officer pet it before running off?

We think the deer has made another visit to the people of Excelsior Springs.

A family that lives near where the police made that traffic stop spotted a deer near their home.

Anna Fries shared the video above with FOX 4. In the video children are seen petting the animal in the neighborhood.