Federal judge in Kansas City approves settlement with gun maker for faulty trigger

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City-based Federal Judge Ortrie Smith approved a settlement in a nationwide class action lawsuit that has Missouri roots.

The case involved a Missouri man's lawsuit against Remington Arms Company for a faulty trigger. Thousands of Remington rifle users have claimed the triggers fire without being touched. The claims date back more than 30 years, and have included lawsuits for wrongful death or injuries.

The lawsuit was certified a class action, and negotiations for a settlement began in 2013. Various versions have been offered, with the latest being given final approval by Judge Smith after a hearing in Kansas City, Mo., in February.

The settlement provides that any owners or holders of a variety of Remington rifle models can have the triggers retrofitted at no charge. Lawyers believe there are more than 7 million rifles that could potentially be involved, though they admit there's no way to know for sure how many are still in circulation.

The settlement provides that Remington provide notice of the deal through various channels, and gives the gun holders the ability to voluntarily return their rifles for the repairs at no cost.

The controversy of the triggers was highlighted in a FOX 4 News investigation in February. The federal government has known about the issue, but because federal law exempts firearms, has been powerless to order a recall of the faulty triggers.

Objectors to the settlement worry the notice provisions are inadequate, but it's not yet known if they will file an appeal of Judge Smith's order.