Fun but delicious St. Patrick’s Day treats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- St. Patrick's Day is Friday, and we're getting you ready for the party with these fun recipes. They even have a little green in them. Voted best blog in KC, Angela Muir from Handmade in the Heartland shared three of her favorites with Mark Alford.

Pistachio Pudding Parfaits

Ingredients:

1 box of vanilla wafers, crushed

1 cup pistachios, ground

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/4 cup water

2 1/2 cups milk

3 egg yolks

1/4 cup cornstarch

2 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon of almond extract

a few drops green food coloring

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 small container of marshmallow fluff

1 regular container of cool whip

1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

1 tsp vanilla

zest of 1 lemon

Make the pudding:

For the pudding start by using a food processor, grind the pistachios as fine as you can get them. Then add the powdered sugar and process a few times to combine. Add water to pistachios to create a paste. In a heavy bottomed sauce pan, combine the milk and pistachio paste and heat over medium low until it begins to simmer (do not let it boil), stirring occasionally. Once milk mixture begins to simmer, remove from heat and cool for 5-10 minutes. In a separate bowl, slightly beat egg yolks. In a small cup or bowl, combine the cornstarch and 2 tablespoons of water to create a paste. Once the milk mixture is cooled slightly, add a few tablespoons at a time of milk to egg yolks while whisking to avoid cooking eggs, repeat this process two more times. You don't need to add the entire mixture just enough to warm up the eggs without cooking them. Next, pour the entire the egg mixture back into the milk mixture and warm it back up over medium low heat. Add the cornstarch & water paste as well. Stir constantly. Once the pudding thickens and coats the back of your spoon, remove from heat and stir in almond extract and green food coloring. Once pudding has cooled slightly (about 15 minutes) cover with plastic wrap (placing wrap directly on pudding to avoid pudding skin) and chill for 4+ hours.

Make the whipped topping:

In the bowl of a stand mixer combine the cream cheese and marshmallow fluff and beat until creamy and smooth. Add the cool whip and the heavy whipping cream and mix until incorporated. Fold in the lemon zest.

Assemble the parfaits

I find the easiest way to make the layers look "professional" is to put the pudding and whipped topping in pastry bags and then pipe them into the dishes. I layered crushed up vanilla wafers on the bottom then the pistachio pudding and finally the whipped topping. To add a pretty finished look i added some crushed pistachios on top.

Leprechaun Cheeseball

Ingredients:

For Cheeseball

1/4 lb. deli corned beef, diced

3 green onions, diced

2 packages cream cheese, at room temperature

1 cup chopped pecans

1 teaspoon horseradish

1 tablespoon dijon mustard

2 teaspoons worcestershire sauce

For Decorating:

1 green bell pepper for the hat

small piece of yellow bell pepper for the hat

small piece of red bell pepper for the mouth

2 black olives for the eyes

small pieces of a parsnip for nose & hat

1 carrot peeled with a vegetable peeler for the beard & hair

Directions:

To make your cheeseball make sure your cream cheese is at room temperature, I like to take mine out 2 hours prior to making the recipe. In the bowl of a stand mixer add all your ingredients and mix with the paddle attachment until well combined. With wet hands grab the entire mixture and form into a ball. Place on plastic wrap and then wrap up and put in the fridge. Place in the fridge for at least 2 hours to firm up before decorating. To decorate cut out your vegetables into the shapes shown in the picture. I used 1/2 of a bell pepper for the top of the hat and the brim part is made with the top part of the bell pepper that has the stem on it, stem cut off. I used a piece of parsnip for the nose and the stripe on the hat. The yellow square on the hat is a yellow bell pepper and the mouth is a thin strip of red bell pepper. The eyes are the ends of 2 black olives, the end that looks like a star. For the hair and beard i just peeled a carrot with my vegetable peeler, I discarded the first layer of the carrot and then kept peeling and used those. I also used thinly cut carrot for the eyebrows. All of the facial features stayed on by just pressing the cut out pieces into the cheeseball.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.