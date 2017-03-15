Irish inspired recipes to get you ready for St. Patrick’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- St. Patrick's Day is approaching quickly! To celebrate Roth Living's executive chef, Matt Chatfield, joined Karli Ritter in the kitchen to create some delicious Irish-inspired recipes.

Devils on Horseback

Ingredients:

20 wooden toothpicks

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

3/4 cup dark brown sugar

20 dates, pitted and left whole

20 whole smoked almonds

10 bacon slices, cut in half crosswise

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Soak the toothpicks in a bowl of water. Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish. In a bowl, mix together the soy sauce and ground ginger. Place the brown sugar into a shallow bowl. Spread open a pitted date, then stuff it with a smoked almond. Wrap the date with half a bacon slice, secure it with a toothpick, dip the bundle in soy sauce mixture, and then dip it into brown sugar. Place the wrapped dates into the prepared baking dish. If desired, sprinkle a little more brown sugar over the bundles. Bake in the preheated oven until the bacon is brown and crisp, 15 to 25 minutes. Allow to cool for about 15 minutes before serving; serve warm or at room temperature.

Corned Beef Burnt Ends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

1 cup favorite BBQ Rub

One 2-3 pound Corned Beef Brisket

8 slider buns

2 cups freshly fried onion straws

8 slices provolone cheese

1 cup your favorite bbq sauce

Directions:

Special equipment: a smoker or grill

Prepare a smoker or a grill, following the manufacturer's directions. Stabilize the temperature at 220 degrees F. Use a mild wood such as hickory or cherry for the smoke flavor. Generously cover all sides of the brisket with the rub and gently massage it in. Reserve the leftover rub. Smoke the meat until an instant-read thermometer registers 195 degrees F when inserted into the thick part of the roast, Monitor the internal temperature carefully.

Trim the visible fat from the roast pieces and coat it with the reserved rub. Return the meat to the smoker and continue cooking until the internal temperature of the roast reaches 210 degrees F. Remove the roast pieces from the smoker to a cutting board and let it sit for 10 to 20 minutes. Cut into chunks and transfer them to a serving platter.

Serve it hot on toasted buns with fresh fried onion straws, cheese, and bbq sauce.

Bailey’s Irish Coffee Pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

9 inch pie or graham cracker crust (baked off)

Custard

2 cups whole milk

3 fl ounces Bailey’s Irish Cream

2 ounce espresso shot

½ cup sugar

6 Tablespoons corn starch

5 each egg yolks

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

¾ cup heavy cream, whipped to firm peaks

Directions:

Combine in a 2 quart sauce pot, the milk, Bailey’s, espresso, sugar, cornstarch, yolks, and vanilla. Whisk together, while bringing to a simmer over medium heat. When the mixture thickens, remove from heat ad let stand to cool for 15 minutes. Next, gently fold the whipped cream into the custard. Spoon mixture in to the pie shell, cover tightly with plastic to keep a skin from forming. Refrigerate 4 hours, or overnight. To serve, top with additional whipped cream.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.

Bailey's Irish coffee pie to get us in the mood for St.Patrick's Day! ☘️Click the link in our bio for the recipe. #recipe #pie #stpats A post shared by Fox 4 News (@fox4kc) on Mar 15, 2017 at 7:53am PDT