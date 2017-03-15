KC mother of five charged with child abuse is accused of hitting daughter in head with metal dog chain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo., -- Kansas City Police arrested Shadell Jackson, 34, this week for allegedly hitting her 14-year-old daughter with a metal dog chain in the head and butt during an argument.

A police report states the incident happened on September 7, 2016 at Jackson's home on the 3000 block of Tracy Avenue. Multiple witnesses told police Jackson struck her daughter at least four times in her head, shoving her down, and hitting her.

The report states when police arrived to Jackson's home they discovered it to be in very bad shape. There was no food, and smelled of fecal matter. Animal Control officers removed 10 dogs from the home that night.

Police said Jackson's four other children told them their mother routinely would physically and verbally abuse them. One child said the beatings would be the worst when she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

KCPD said the children aren't in foster care yet, but are in a safe home for the time being.

Jackson faces up to seven years in jail if convicted on two counts of child abuse or neglect. Wednesday night she was listed as a prisoner in the Jackson County jail. Her bond is set at $7,500, and she's due in court next Wednesday.