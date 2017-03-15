KC police officially identify body found in vehicle pulled from Missouri River as Toni Anderson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police confirmed Wednesday that the body found inside a vehicle pulled from the Missouri River at Platte Landing Park Friday night was Toni Anderson.

On Friday police confirmed that they vehicle belonged to the 20-year-old who had been missing for nearly two months but could not confirm if it was her body.

FOX 4’s crews were at the scene saw the Ford Focus get towed, and it was totaled with the windows shattered and the front end completely smashed in.

At about 6 p.m., Friday Team Watters Sonar pulled from the Missouri River at Platte Landing Park the Ford Focus that belongs to Anderson. It was one of two vehicles - the other, an SUV, has nothing to do with her disappearance according to police.

That team is a volunteer search and recovery group out of Illinois. Anderson’s family said they recently hired the search group.

Police say they searched this area of the river numerous times - and gave credit to the sonar team. They say the sonar company had been in and out of the cold water of the Missouri River for about 11 hours on Friday.

When FOX 4 asked police if they suspect foul play in Anderson's disappearance, they simply said the investigation is still ongoing. Police say there is a boat landing dock at this park, but it's unclear how Anderson's car got into the river.