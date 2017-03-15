× KC police searching for missing man last seen near 8th and Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say they are actively looking for Marty P. Murphy, who has been reported as missing.

Marty has been missing since Wednesday, March 15, 2017. A specific time regarding his disappearance has not yet been released.

He was last seen in the area of 8th and Park wearing a white shirt with a collar, a jean jacket and blue jeans.

Marty is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Police urge anyone with information on Marty’s whereabouts to please contact KCPD’s Missing Persons at 816-234-5136, POLICE or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 (TIPS).