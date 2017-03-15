Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Cameron Black has worked at Alphapointe for about six months now. He says it's difficult finding work being blind.

“There are a lot of sighted people who are uncertain. How do you explain something that is so visual, like a computer screen, to a blind person?” Black said.

That’s why he's thankful for his supervisor, Kevin Athey. He says Kevin makes everyone comfortable, because he knows how to explain everything so it makes sense.

“They enjoy that support being able to come to me with questions,” Athey said.

Athey has worked here at Alphapointe since 2014. He is a resource planning analyst, and supervises and trains others in the call center. He also helps people who are blind utilize software that makes their jobs -- and lives -- easier.

This success story gets even better when you realize Kevin is also legally blind.

“I actually had an employee speak to a sighted supervisor saying, you can`t relate to what I`m going through, and that supervisor came to me and asked if I can intercede,” Athey said.

Athey was invited to participate in the Emerging Professionals Program sponsored by National Industries for the Blind. Only about 20 people nationwide are selected.

“Since Kevin has been in our shoes, as far as when he started here, he did the exact same work that we`re doing now, and he had to learn it as a blind individual, and learn how to function the computer systems and use all the tools we have to use, now he knows how to explain it,” Black added.

Some estimates show as many as 80-percent of people who are blind or visually impaired are unemployed. Alphapointe has been in Kansas City for more than 100 years, and it`s the third largest employer of people with visual disabilities in the United States.

Athey says he understands the challenges, because he faces the same ones.

“Anybody with a disability is a liability, and actually getting the opportunity to prove yourself, hey I have talents, I have resources, I just have to have the opportunity to show someone that,” says Athey.

