Man shot at Kansas City Days Inn parking lot gets struck in jaw and hand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Police arrived to a bloody scene at a metro motel after one man was shot on Wednesday night. The shooting happened at about 8 p.m., at the Days Inn near Linwood and Quincy.

Police say one man was shot in the parking lot and ran into a room at the Days Inn for help. Investigators say he was shot in his jaw and hand, but he’s expected to survive.

The suspect police are looking for is a black man wearing a black hoodie, last seen running toward the back of the motel.

Police are at the scene right now recovering shell casings, and detectives are investigating the possibility that this may be a robbery as well.