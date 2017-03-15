More than 400 people from 71 different countries sworn in as new U.S. citizens in Overland Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Wednesday was a life-changing day for hundreds of people in the metro.

At Johnson County Community College in Overland Park more than 400 from 71 countries were sworn in as new U.S. citizens.

This is the fifth year the college hosted the naturalization ceremony.

The process normally happens inside a federal courthouse, but sometimes the ceremony is allowed to go on the road.

To receive U.S. citizenship a petitioner must be 18 years old, live in the U.S. for at least five years, and be able to read, write and speak basic English.

FOX 4 met one couple becoming citizens who met at University of Central Missouri. They were part of the foreign exchange student program when they met each other and say they never left.

"It's very special," Veronica Rivera said. "It's a complicated process. You always hope for the best work, and you have that dream. You just need to pursue it, work hard for it and be patient. And well, it ended up coming true."

The ceremony gets bigger every year. It's grown four-fold since its first year in 2012.