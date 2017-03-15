New Walmart Supercenter opens in southern Lee’s Summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- The world's largest retailer is opening up a new store with hundreds of local jobs in southern Lee's Summit.

The new Walmart Supercenter is near 150 and 291-Highway and opens Wednesday.

First of all, most cities appreciate Walmart stores because of the dollars they generate, and with this new supercenter also comes 200 full and part-time jobs.

This new Walmart Supercenter on Southwest Market Street is just five miles from another Walmart store. A temporary hiring center opened last year to fill the jobs with benefits including a special program for honorably discharged veterans.

Although many were for the new store, not everyone has been in favor. A Lee's Summit group was formed to protest against the store. Their concerns included traffic congestion and the effect on property values.

As far as the congestion along 150 and 291-Highways, Walmart worked out a compromise and paid to build a new road which provided a second access.