Police asking for help to locate Shawnee man who has been missing for almost 2 weeks

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Police in Shawnee are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 35-year-old man.

Police say Dawit T. Tesfaye was last seen Thursday, March 2, 2017, at his apartment near 75th and Quivira Road. His family told police they have not heard from him since.

Tesfaye is described as a black male, who stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs about 154 pounds.

Police are not sure what Tesfaye was wearing when he disappeared. They say there has been no cell phone or bank activity since March 2, 2017.

The 35-year-old recently quit his job. Police said he has no vehicle and no roommates.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Shawnee Police Department at (913) 631-2150 or the TIPS hotline, (816) 474-TIPS.