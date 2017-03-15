× Police investigating fatal crash near Truman and Jackson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a fatal crash near Truman and Jackson.

A police dispatcher says officers were in the area around 3:48 a.m. when they noticed a vehicle that looked like it had been in a crash. When officers approached the vehicle facing westbound on Truman, they noticed a man in his 50s inside.

An officer pulled the man out of the vehicle to do CPR but paramedics told him it was too late.

Police say the man had no ID on him.

As of 6 a.m. officers were waiting for KCP&L to arrive on the scene before towing the vehicle because it hit a power pole and shattered the bottom of that pole.