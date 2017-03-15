× Salvy tells reporters he will be ready for Opening Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals catcher Salvador Perez told reporters Wednesday that he will be ready for Opening Day despite the recent collision with Drew Butera during the World Baseball Classic, ESPN reports.

According to the report, a second MRI conducted on Perez’s injured knee “revealed no structural damage” and confirmed the original diagnosis.

Salvy and the Royals have been optimistic about his condition since the collision Saturday.

“We think he’s going to be OK,” Royals manager Ned Yost said the morning after, according to Royals.mlb.com. “He was checked out yesterday. [Catching coach] Pedro [Grifol] was on the phone most of the night and so was [trainer] Nick [Kenney], talking to Salvy, talking to the trainers, and [Perez] felt much better.”

The 26-year-old was playing catcher for his native country Venezuela at the time of the collision. Butera was playing for Team Italy and running home in the ninth inning when he slid and sent Perez tumbling back next to home plate. The 2015 World Series MVP had to be helped off the field.

According to ESPN, Ned Yost also told reporters that Perez also suffered a hyperextended left elbow during the collision. Yost said he expects Perez to return next week.

The Royals take on the Minnesota Twins on April 3 and return to Kansas City for Opening Day at the K April 10 to take on the Oakland A’s.