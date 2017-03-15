ShotTracker technology on display at NAIA Tournament gives players, fans a different look at game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Some players at some of the NAIA Tournament wore a little something extra during games Wednesday night. It`s technology that will give them a better look at how to improve their game, and will mean a better viewing experience for fans.

It’s called ShotTracker.

Most fans who were watching a game between Park University and Georgetown College were unaware of what all was taking place. Keeping track of stats on paper may become a thing of the past, with the help of something players were wearing on their shoes.

“We can now populate full basketball statistics for a basketball game in an autonomous fashion," said ShotTracker co-founder Davyeon Ross.

Players wore small sensors, and that's not the only place they could be found. There was also one in the basketball.

"The amazing thing is that it`s imperceptible as a player. You don`t even know that there`s tech in the ball,” said Ross.

There were also sensors placed in the rafters. All of the sensors create a three-dimensional view of the basketball court, almost like a video game. Aside from looking cool, it captures each player's statistics in real-time. It will also provide a look at what players need to work on.

“Like anything else, you can`t really improve if you don`t measure, and that`s kind of the significance and basis of analytics and everything that comes with it," said Ross.

The technology makes it`s debut at the NAIA, a tournament full of other firsts.

"It`s the first ever collegiate basketball tournament dating back to 1937, and now when you look at the technology that ShotTracker is bringing to the table to really change the game of basketball with how analytics and statistics are delivered in real-time, it made sense for us to be the first basketball tournament to do it," said Marc Boerigter, NAIA manager of sponsorships.

Also unveiled, an accompanying app for fans.

"It will bring the casual fan into a different perspective and kind of bring them into a coach`s perspective in terms of looking at shot charts you know they`ve done it by hand for the longest time," said Boerigter.

“We just feel really privileged and grateful for the partnership with the NAIA locally here in Kansas City to help bring this to fruition,” said Ross.

Once more people see what ShotTracker has to offer, Ross expects it to have mass appeal.

“Our vision is that ShotTracker is to gyms as wi-fi is to coffee shops,” said Ross, who also says he can’t take all of the credit for the launch of the technology.

He says the idea for ShotTracker came from his co-founder Bruce Ianni, who looking for a better way to track basketball statistics after playing basketball with his son. Ross, a former Benedictine basketball player and computer science major, credits his whole team for the technology`s success.

