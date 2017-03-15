The countdown is on for the 2017 School Day at The K

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Join FOX 4 and the Royals for the 19th annual School Day at The K, presented by Price Chopper, hosted by Chief Meteorologist Mike Thompson and the entire Fox 4 Weather Team.

You don’t want to miss the largest educational field trip in Kansas City. This opportunity gives students and teachers a chance to learn about Kansas City weather and watch a ballgame. This special event has become a Royals tradition and attracts more than 20,000 students every year!

This year’s event will take place prior to the Royals vs. White Sox game at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Gates open at 8:30 a.m., the presentation starts at 10 a.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. FREE School Bus Parking from 7-10:30 a.m.!

You’re also invited to join FOX 4 for a Science and Safety Fair in Lot J at 11 a.m. that day.

SCHOOL DAY AGENDA

8:30 a.m. – Stadium Gates open to all schools

9:15-10:00 a.m. – Schools find open seating in the seating bowl

10:00-11:00 a.m. – Meteorology Lesson on the field

11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Lunch Break — Meet the Fox 4 Anchors!

1:10 p.m. – Game Time vs. White Sox

