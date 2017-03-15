University of Missouri hires Cuonzo Martin to be next men’s basketball coach

COLUMBIA, Mo. — On the same day that he stepped down as the head basketball coach at the University of California, Cuonzo Martin has accepted an offer to be the next coach at the University of Missouri. The deal is reportedly for seven years.

Martin is coming off of a 21-13 season at Cal, which was good for fifth in the Pacific-12. The Golden Bears’ season ended with a 73-66 loss in the National Invitational Tournament to Cal State Bakersfield.

Missouri fired coach Kim Anderson after three seasons where he posted a 27-68 record, including an 8-46 mark in Southeastern Conference play. His teams never appeared in the postseason, the school’s last postseason appearance ended in the second round of the NIT in 2014.

Martin is an East St. Louis native and familiar to Missouri fans who have followed recent coaching searches. He was looked at when the school ultimately hired Frank Haith in 2011. He’s been the head coach at Missouri State, Tennessee and California. Overall he’s 186-121, and led both Tennessee and Cal to one NCAA Tournament appearance apiece.

The farthest his team has gone in the tournament is the Sweet 16 in 2014 when Tennessee beat Iowa in a “First Four” matchup before knocking off Massachusetts and Mercer to get to the second weekend. The Volunteers eventually lost to Michigan.