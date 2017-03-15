× Volunteers from Missouri Bar Association helping recent tornado victims with claims and replacing lost documents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some help is coming to recent tornado victims in our area from the Missouri Bar Association.

Volunteer lawyers are going to help out with medical and property claims, home repair contracts and replacing any legal documents that might have been lost in the storms.

“It’s overwhelming the consequences of what they are facing,” said Joseph Morrey, an attorney in St. Joseph a member of the Board of Governors for the state bar association. “Any assistance we can give them to eliminate one concern they might have I would think would be a great relief in that circumstance for people facing those dire things they have to deal with.”

If you need that help call (800) 829-4128 or click here.