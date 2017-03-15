While grandmother remains in ICU, Clay County prosecutors charge suspected teenage carjacker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City teenager is behind bars, charged in connection with a violent weekend carjacking that left a Northland grandmother in critical condition.

Esteban Montes, Jr., 17, is now in jail, charged by Clay County prosecutors with robbery and tampering with a motor vehicle.

The victim, 73-year-old Janet Wilson, is still fighting for her life at St. Luke’s Hospital. She remains in the ICU, but her family tells FOX 4 her status is now stable.

“I feel sorry my son did that to them, to her,” said Esteban’s father, Esteban Montes, Sr., in an exclusive interview with FOX 4 on Wednesday.

Esteban’s father said he is disappointed, but not surprised by his son's most recent arrest.

“He`s quiet,” his dad said. “He speaks nice, but you know, inside he`s crazy! He likes to steal stuff!”

Esteban is already facing pending charges in Clay County for tampering, trespassing and receiving stolen property. In Kansas, he is facing a minor in possession charge.

“Shhh… I`ve been dealing with this for the last 3 to 4 years, since he was 13,” his father said. “He used to go to Northeast High School… They kicked him out of there 2 or 3 times.”

Clay County prosecutors believe Esteban is one of three teenage boys responsible for a violent carjacking at the Vivion Oaks Apartments on Sunday that injured Wilson.

Court documents show it was actually a Northeast High School Resource Officer who recognized the suspects from a surveillance photo distributed among police officers. He then reported their identities and contact information to detectives.

“It makes me very angry,” Wilson’s daughter, Heather Kirkpatrick, told FOX 4 in an interview on Monday. “She`s probably 98 pounds, 5-foot tall, very little frail 73-year-old.”

Kirkpatrick said the teens rushed up behind her mom, hit her over the head and took off in her Chevrolet Equinox.

When Wilson regained consciousness, she was able to describe for police what happened. But at the hospital, Kirkpatrick said a CAT scan determined that her mother's brain had begun bleeding.

“Obviously I don`t care about the car,” Kirkpatrick said. “It`s just a vehicle. Obviously I’d like to see the people that hurt her and did this action to be put into custody.”

Kirkpatrick declined another interview Wednesday, but said she is relieved to hear of the arrest. It's a sentiment Esteban's father shares.

“He needs to stay [in jail] or go to a program somewhere,” his dad said of hoping his son stays behind bars for a while.

His father then offered an apology and prayers to Wilson and her family.

“What can I say?” he said. “I’m sorry. I’m sorry that happened.”

Police caught Esteban red-handed unlocking the stolen SUV on Tuesday near his home at 20th and Olive. Prosecutors said they have also arrested two other teenage boys who are expected to be criminally charged in coming days.