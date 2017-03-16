Final touches being made to floats as the St. Patrick’s Day parade quickly approaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The St. Patrick's Day parade is just one day away.

Before the parade can "float" down Broadway, families and businesses must put the final touches on their entries.

FOX's Kathy Quinn takes you inside J.E. Dunn's logistic site for a sneak peek at their float themed, "peace, love, Irish."

"So this year's theme is peace, love, Irish, and when we set down with the concept to conceptualize what we would have to do for our float, we kind of went back to the seventies with the peace and love," Kathleen Ismert said. "So we came up with this. We have all of our employees and Mr. Dunn dancing at the disco, that's kinda what we did."





