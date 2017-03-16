Gas leak causes sinkhole at 119th & Riley in Overland Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a gas leak that formed a sinkhole near a gas station Thursday.

Overland Park firefighters responded to the scene outside a Quik Trip at 119th and Riley shortly before 6 p.m.

A fire department spokesperson said a crew working in a trench in front of the QT struck a 4-inch gas line. The gas was venting into the atmosphere and dispersing naturally.

Crews shut down 119th Street from Riley to Blue Valley Parkway as a precaution.

As of 9:45 p.m. Thursday, the gas leak was reportedly still not under control.

There have been no injuries reported. The area is not being evacuated.