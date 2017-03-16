× Girl Scouts for all? One troop to urge national organization to reduce fee increase

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — A Girl Scout out of Washington state is leading a nationwide petition to make the Girl Scouts accessible for any girl, Q13 reports.

“The idea of Girl Scouts is to be a leader and be girl-led and that is what the great part of this project has been, is watching these girls come up with this idea that really will affect all Girl Scouts,” troop leader Kim Graves told Q13.

In order to earn their bronze award, the girls say, they wanted to affect as many people as possible.

“The girls chose to petition the Girl Scouts of the United States because they are raising their membership costs this year. The $15, now the $25 next year, goes directly to GSUSA, we don’t see any of that,” Graves told Q13.