Gov. Brownback meets with Olathe shooting survivors

TOPEKA, Kan. -- Truth always wins.

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback quoted that Indian proverb on Thursday, as he honored the lives affected by the February 22nd shooting at Austin's Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kan.

Srinivas Kutchibhotla lived his life with passion. That's how political figures at the Kansas Statehouse described the tragedy that killed the 32-year old engineer who was employed at Garmin in Olathe. Gov. Brownback declared Thursday as Indian-American Appreciation Day in the Sunflower State, honoring those who survived, as well as the innocent man who was lost.

It was a violent moment felt around the globe. On February 22nd, police say Kutchibhotla and his co-worker, Alok Madasani, were patrons at Austin's, when Adam Purinton, 51, shot up the restaurant. Court records say Purinton was angry because he believed the two Indian men were actually Middle Eastern. Ian Grillot was hurt when he tried to intervene.

"It's very shocking to hear that your son was shot, not knowing if he's alive or not," Maggie Grillot said on Thursday, speaking from the governor's office.

On Thursday, Brownback praised Grillot and Madasani, calling them heroes the entire state of Kansas should celebrate.

"The senseless violent actions of one man will not divide or define the state of Kansas," Gov. Brownback said.

"It's an honor that Srinivas would be proud of. I want to take this opportunity to let everybody know that what I want everyone to remember about Srinivas is he's a man of patience, a man of perseverance and a man of hard work," Madasani said.

Gov. Brownback said Madasani will soon return to his job at Garmin, and said he appreciated everything that company has done to help him recover. Brownback also said he hopes to assist Kutchibohtla's widow, Sunayana Dumala, in her return to the United States.

"This is Kansas and acts of evil like this have no place here," Ron Ryckman, speaker of the house, said, addressing his fellow representatives.

Ryckman hails from Olathe, and praised all three men as heroes. Grillot is still recovering from his injuries, and appeared while wearing a cast on his injured right hand.

"We want to thank you for the support. Not just me and my family, but of Alok and Srinivas as well. It's very amazing all the support that's been given," Grillot said.

Brownback says he is still considering new legislation that would be tougher on people who commit hate crimes in Kansas. Purinton remains in the Johnson County Detention Center as he awaits trial.

"You don't look at people's appearance. You look at their character. You look at them as a human being, as a person created in the image of God, and you love them," Gov. Brownback said.