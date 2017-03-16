Interest rate concerns drive urgency in Kansas City housing market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Are you in the market to buy or sell a house? It may be time to get busy. The Federal Reserve raid interest rates by a quarter point and that's not the last time.

Homes in Kansas City are selling fast, some within hours. The interest rate hike is creating a sense of urgency in buyers of all ages.

When buying a home, many prefer to take their time and see their options, but many metro buyers say recently that has been impossible.

"What have you found?" FOX 4's Megan Brilley asked.

"Nothing," Adriana Allen said.

Allen and her fiance have been searching for their first home for 3 months and they've run into nothing but disappointment.

"We found a couple houses but everytime we would commit to going to see it or asking about it- it's gone the next day," Allen said.

The Federal Reserve interest rate hike is partly to blame. Metro realtors and lenders tell FOX 4, the hike is creating a sense of urgency among buyers, motivating even millennials to purchase their first home but the problem is there is low inventory.

"We have a lot of people who wanna buy- but there aren't enough houses to buy," Mortgage Banker Jennifer Giles said.

"It's kind of like a disappointment when you call and you ask about it they're like there's already a contract on it, I'm sorry."

Realtor Sharon Sigman says in Kansas City and Johnson County, as soon as a home is up for sale, most are taken within days if not hours.

"They're going fast," Sigman said.

With so much demand, some homes are selling for $50,000 over the asking price, creating big frustrations for buyers. Still, metro realtors and lenders say buy now if you find the right fit because the interest rate hike will only continue to increase.

"I wouldn't wait personally- if it's something you're thinking about doing, why wait? We have historically low rates still," Giles said.

"Don't wait."

Before you start looking, the pro's say you need to make sure you're qualified and that you're looking in the right price range.

Affordability calculators:

Realtor.com

Chase

CNN Money