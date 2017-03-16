Kan. Supreme Court hears case on law banning 2nd trimester abortion procedure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOPEKA, Kan. -- In 2015, the Kansas legislature passed a law banning certain procedures in late term abortions. Two Shawnee, Kan. doctors say that law in unconstitutional and their fight has taken the case all the way to the Kansas Supreme Court.

A Shawnee county judge blocked the law, so it's never been enforced. A divided Court of Appeals landed the case in the state's highest court.

"D&E abortion is safe, and often times -- 95 percent of the time -- it is the best method to be used with a woman in a situation," said Bonyon Lee Gilmore with Planned Parenthood Great Plains.

The Center for Reproductive Rights said dilation and evacuation abortion is the safest and most common procedure for women seeking second trimester abortions. Planned Parenthood is not involved in the case, but Gilmore argues the law is political overreach.

"Too often in the state of Kansas, politicians are playing physician. They have not gone to school; they have no medical expertise, and they're asserting their assumptions based on extreme ideology and it has led us to the Supreme Court," Gilmore said.

"They keep saying this is the most popular second trimester abortion procedure. Says who? Says them," Mary Kay Kulp with Kansas For Life said.

Kulp calls D&E abortion as dismemberment abortion. She and her organization defend the abortion ban, the first law of its kind in the country.

Since 2015, similar bans have been enacted in six other states.

"They don't want to ask the mothers, 'would you rather have an abortion in a way that cause immediate cardiac death and then there'd be dismemberment, or do you want the child killed by dismemberment?' I think it would become unpopular real quick if they were honest with women, which they're not," Kulp said.

There's no word on how long it might take the justices to make their decision.