× Person in wheelchair struck and killed as they tried to cross the street near 63rd and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are on the scene of a deadly crash near 63rd and Prospect Thursday.

FOX 4 has a crew on the scene who says a water department dump truck was headed south on Prospect when it hit a person in a wheelchair trying to cross the street. The wheelchair was flattened in the crash.

Our crew will remain on the scene, and we will provide updates as they are confirmed.

Refresh this page for the latest.