Police chase ends in crash near Gregory and Prospect, two people taken into custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A police chase ended in a crash Thursday morning just after 9 a.m.

According to police, an officer noticed a vehicle that matched the description of one KCK police were looking for near I-70 and I-670.

Police say they tried to stop the vehicle, but that driver refused to stop.

According to Kari Thompson with the Kansas City Police Department, officer then chased the vehicle through Kansas City, Mo. The suspect vehicle eventually crash into a patrol vehicle near Gregory and Prospect.

The two occupants of the suspect vehicle were taken into custody at this location. There were no injuries sustained in this pursuit and crash.