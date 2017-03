Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If your kids grew up in the 90s, there's a good chance they watched the Power Rangers at some point. The hit show wrapped up in 1996 but will make a huge comeback.

FOX 4's Shawn Edwards chats with the star of the new movie, Elizabeth Banks, about what it was like to be a part of Power Rangers universe and who in her family was the most excited about her role.

"Power Rangers" opens in theaters Friday, March 24.