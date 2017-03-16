Pres. Trump’s budget proposal draws mixed reactions from local residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A local veteran and an immigrant business owner have two very different reactions to President Donald Trump’s proposed budget, submitted to Congress Thursday.

It’s the president’s first budget draft. Almost every government agency will see cuts except one area he has been very vocal about.

Army National Guard veteran David Snelling is not only encouraged by President Trump’s spending plan; he wishes it was in place back when he was in Iraq a decade ago.

“Trump loves our troops. He loves our people, and he’s reallocating these funds to make this system better,” said Snelling.

The V.A. is one of the only agencies that would see a financial boost, alongside Defense and Homeland Security. He said, “It breaks my heart to see these young kids, 18 years old, 19, 20, out of high school; just like I was, going overseas and sacrificing so much and then coming back and not getting the care they want or the care that they need.”

Trump’s plan includes billions of dollars in cuts. Nearly 50 programs or departments could see slashes and 19 programs face getting cut completely. Snelling said, “You’re kind of trimming the fat, you know? It’s a lot of unnecessary spending; a lot of things that people haven’t even heard of, don’t know what they do.”

One such program that would come to an end is the Minority Business Development Agency, under the Department of Commerce.

Spike Nguyen is an immigrant business owner. He said, “We play a very important part in this economy.”

His Vietnamese/French fusion noodle shop off Broadway, iPho Tower, is celebrating its 4th anniversary this weekend, but he said nothing about his success story came easy. Nguyen said, “We rely on every resource, every effort to keep us here in the states, to keep us alive, to grow with the neighborhood, to grow with the city, to grow with the economy.”

He says he can see the need to help those who have served.

“Security need is an issue. Homeland security. Veterans, always. Without them, I wouldn’t be here. Those are the guys that need the most help. I’m all for it,” said Nguyen. He said he just wishes there was a way to trim without cutting off those he said are making an honest living.

Nguyen added, “Don’t discourage us by what we’re doing. Keep continuing to incentivize us to tell us to keep going. We want to grow the American dream.”

Congress will have the final say on the budget.

