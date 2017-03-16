Rob goes “glamping” at the Great Kansas City Home Show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Great Kansas City Home Show is back in town. The show has been a tradition for 69 years, and the 2017 Home Show offers an exciting blend of new and familiar faces to help homeowners get a jump-start on their spring home and garden projects.
More than 250 builders, remodelers, landscapers, designers and contractors featuring the latest design trends and construction materials will be there.
FOX 4's Rob Collins visited the home show to find out what options they had for those interested in "glamping" or glamorous camping this summer.
