Rob goes “glamping” at the Great Kansas City Home Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Great Kansas City Home Show is back in town. The show has been a tradition for 69 years, and the 2017 Home Show offers an exciting blend of new and familiar faces to help homeowners get a jump-start on their spring home and garden projects.

More than 250 builders, remodelers, landscapers, designers and contractors featuring the latest design trends and construction materials will be there.

FOX 4's Rob Collins visited the home show to find out what options they had for those interested in "glamping" or glamorous camping this summer.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Not a bad way to go camping, or should we say "glamping." Click the link in our bio for a look inside! #camping #glamping #airstream A post shared by Fox 4 News (@fox4kc) on Mar 16, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

Not a bad way to go camping, or should we say "glamping." Click the link in our bio for a look inside! #camping #glamping #airstream A post shared by Fox 4 News (@fox4kc) on Mar 16, 2017 at 7:26am PDT