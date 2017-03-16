Smithville is in need of volunteers to continue tornado cleanup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHVILLE, Mo. -- Smithville police are calling for volunteers who want to help clean up debris from the tornado that hit ten days ago.

Officer Joanna Mayer said Smithville could not have made the progress they have over the last ten days had it not been for the volunteers. She said the first volunteers started calling minutes after the storm hit.

Officer Mayer says so far the volunteers have helped clean up the area by walking the fields around homes that were hit hard. To date they've collected

62 tons of debris. around 350 homes had minor damage while more than a dozen were either total losses or significant damage.

On Thursday the teams of volunteers will clear up the final pieces of roofing, glass and wood torn off by the tornado, and then they'll focus on trees and on the final debris. Once all that is complete, they'll go to tree limbs and vegetation that was damaged.

"Without our volunteers helping cleaning up the damage we would not have made the progress we have in the last 10 days," officer Mayer said. "We've gotten the roads cleaned. It's safe for cars to drive around the area, and it truly is amazing to see what the storm did that night to what it is today."

Contact the city hall at (816) 532-3897 if you'd like to help, they'll be leaving in intervals beginning at 10, noon and 2 p.m.