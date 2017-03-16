× Southbound I-35 shutdown near 20th Street just before Southwest Trafficway due to fatal crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash along southbound I-35 claimed the life of one person Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 7:05 a.m.

Southbound I-35 appears to blocked near 20th Street just before Southwest Trafficway while police conduct their investigation.

An initial investigation shows there were three vehicles involved in the crash: a black BMW, a pickup truck pulling a trailer and a red Ford Fusion.

Investigators say the driver of the black BMW was weaving in and out of traffic along southbound I-35 near Southwest Trafficway, that driver hit the cones, went back in traffic and hit the pickup truck which then hit the red Ford Fusion.

The driver of the BMW died. The two other drivers were not injured.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

If your morning commute takes you this route, you will want to find an alternative route. The highway is expected to remain closed until about 9:20 a.m.