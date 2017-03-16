Videos show massive fire in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A huge four-alarm fire broke out in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, Thursday night.

The fire happened at a building under construction at 400 W. North St., WTVD reports.

Many people took to social media to share dramatic photos and videos of the blaze, which is blanketed downtown Raleigh in smoke and ashes.

The construction site sits between two apartment buildings, WTVD reports, but it’s not clear as of 11 p.m. ET whether or not there were any injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Editor’s note: Some tweets below contain videos with graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Downtown Raleigh watch tower crane fall pic.twitter.com/GsLRCEQwuL — Danny Horton (@Danny51legend) March 17, 2017

Massive fire in downtown #Raleigh tonight. I hope everyone in the adjacent buildings is okay pic.twitter.com/33hxBjR4VD — Jay Nakai (@JayNakai) March 17, 2017

So Raleigh is on fire pic.twitter.com/vZ6905FNS0 — Tyler Breazeale (@tyler_breazeale) March 17, 2017

Downtown Raleigh is having a huge fire! I pray everyone is safe!!! @ABC @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/wjszAz54o9 — NINI ❤︎ (@ninialazae) March 17, 2017

downtown Raleigh is on fire. My view from Glenwood St. pic.twitter.com/HD1ByFkEzE — mercedes (@merskawski) March 17, 2017

This is a developing story.