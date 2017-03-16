Watch live: 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s here!
The 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade has arrived.
Once again this year, FOX 4 is honored to be the official broadcast and livestream partner of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, presented by McCarthy Auto Group.
The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at Linwood and Broadway at 11 a.m. It proceeds south along Broadway to 43rd Street. The theme of the parade is ‘Peace Love Irish’ and the grand marshal is the Gaelic Athletic Club.
Coverage of the 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. If you aren’t participating or waiting along the route to cheer on the parade, then be sure to watch it on your television or in the livestream player above.
The parade will re-run on Antenna TV at 6:30 p.m. March 17.
Scroll down for additional information about St. Patrick’s Day events and festivities related to the parade.
- For the past 31 years, the parade committee has held the “Go for The Green” Food Drive to combat hunger in our community. From February 1 – March 17, all donations collected by participating schools, area businesses and Price Chopper stores will benefit individuals served by Harvesters. In 2016, over 40,000 meals were provided through Go for The Green.
- As an extension of the Go for The Green food drive, spectators watching the parade (via TV or in person) will have the opportunity to vote for the Fan Favorite award by donating to Go for The Green. $1 = 1 vote at kcirishparade.com
- The parade committee knows that not everyone can come to the St Patrick’s Day Parade so for more than two decades, on St. Patrick’s Day, members of the parade committee have sent the Children’s Mercy Brigade to visit children who aren’t able to leave the hospital. The brigade includes National Guard Soldiers, Kansas City Missouri Police and Fire, and entertainers such as clowns, Irish dancers, and Leprechauns. This year the brigade has expanded to include a visit on March 16 as well as the 17th on the Hospital Hill campus and Children’s Mercy south in the afternoon following the parade.
- In 2009 the parade moved from its downtown route to the current location in Mid-town. The parade goes south on Broadway starting at Linwood and ends at 43rd street. This area used to be referred to as the Kerry patch because of the many Irish immigrants living in those neighborhoods and the many buildings in the area who were built by those immigrants.