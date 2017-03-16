Watch live: 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s here!

The 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade has arrived.

Once again this year, FOX 4 is honored to be the official broadcast and livestream partner of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, presented by McCarthy Auto Group.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at Linwood and Broadway at 11 a.m. It proceeds south along Broadway to 43rd Street. The theme of the parade is ‘Peace Love Irish’ and the grand marshal is the Gaelic Athletic Club.

Coverage of the 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. If you aren’t participating or waiting along the route to cheer on the parade, then be sure to watch it on your television or in the livestream player above.

The parade will re-run on Antenna TV at 6:30 p.m. March 17.

Scroll down for additional information about St. Patrick’s Day events and festivities related to the parade.