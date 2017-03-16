Weekend fun trifecta: St. Patrick’s Day, March Madness, and beautiful weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's a triple threat for fun!

Good weather, Saint Patrick’s Day festivities, and March Madness.

The metro is gearing up for a fun-filled weekend, and police are working extra hard to keep you safe while the party goes on.

“We`ll be marching down the street, we`ve got all our signs, and we`ll salute the police as we go down the line,” said Dan Reardon, who is participating in the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Reardon, his family, and family friends are finishing up their traditional St. Patrick’s Day float. They’ve been participating for 16 years.

“Everybody has their little part to it,” adds Tim O`Mara, who is also participating, “We have a strong history of our family in this community.”

They are sticking to parade theme -- Peace, Love, and Irish -- but throwing in a twist to support local police.

“We`ll have anywhere from 60 to 70 people participating tomorrow,” Reardon added.

It seems appropriate, as local police are beefing up security for the parade.

“We`re just here to catch any shenanigans,” said Sgt. Patrick Rauzi. “We place cameras where we`ve had problems in the past, and we try to prevent those problems in the future.”

Sgt. Rauzi said they`ve been putting up cameras to cover the parade route for the past six years.

“We place cameras on some of the taller buildings, to give us that overview, so it provides that situational awareness to commanders on the ground,” Sgt. Rauzi says.

This year they put up 10 cameras along the route in addition to cameras that remain in the area permanently.

“We use these cameras for crime issues. And we can hang these cameras on street light poles to address specific crime issues, whether it`s robberies, assaults, stealing, thefts, or property damage,” says Sgt. Rauzi.

Now families like Reardon's can participate in the parade knowing they're safe, and focus on things like family, fun, and winning.

“If I were a betting person, Vegas would probably put it at two to one odds that we`ll win given our history, but really don`t do it for that purpose, the first year we were interested in that, but since then, we just like to have a good time and let the chips fall,” Reardon joked.

“Everybody works hard at this thing, but it`s a lot of fun, we really enjoy it, we enjoy each other,” added O’Mara.