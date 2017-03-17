Body of man in his 50s found along road in KCK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Police are investigating after a body was found lying on the side of the road early Friday morning.

It was around midnight when the body of a 56-year-old man was found near Dodson and South 14th Street.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows the man was hit by a vehicle while walking down the road. Officers say there was a lot of debris in the road around where the man was hit, which led them to believe this was a hit and run. Police say neighbors found the body and are currently helping them with the investigation.

"Neighbors tell us he works in the area and normally walks down the roadway to go to work that's why we're putting two and two together and believe he was struck by a vehicle," Cameron Morgan with the KCK Police Department said.

Officer Morgan says the Neighbors are being very cooperative right now, but it's early, so they are still trying to talk to all of the neighbors and get video, watch that, and see if we can determine exactly what happened.

Police have not released the identity of the man. If you have information call the tips hotline 816-474-TIPS.