Deadly house fire in central Cass County

CASS COUNTY Mo. -- A fire in central Cass County claimed the life of one person early Friday morning.

A Pleasant Hill Fire dispatcher confirmed the fatality occurred near P-Highway and 203rd Street. He says Central Cass County fire crews were still working the fire around 5:30 a.m. Firefighters are expected to remain on the scene for a few more hours.

Fire investigators are on the scene trying to determine the cause.

