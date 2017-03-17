Family fights back tears as they ask for help in finding answers after deadly hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- They're a family who says they're in shock.

Their beloved brother was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Kansas City, Kan. on Thursday night, and no one is claiming responsibility for his death, which, according to police, happened on S. 14th Street near Merriam Lane.

Duane Rayborn, 58, was killed in the accident as he walked to his job at a local Price Chopper store. Rayborn has worked there for nearly 30 years, according to his sister, Collete Thompson.

Rayborn didn't have a mean bone in his body. That's how Ray Thompson, his brother-in-law, described him, while fighting back the tears. Police say the car that hit him just kept going, leaving him to die. Now, Rayborn's loved ones want answers.

"He always walked. He was a good person. He wouldn't hurt anybody," Ray Thompson said on Friday.

KCK Police Detective John Diaz says neighbors on S. 14th Street heard a loud crash outside around 9 p.m., but no one looked outside until close to 10:30 p.m. That's when someone found Duane's body. Ray Thompson says it's bad enough losing a loved one like this, but no one knows who that driver is.

"We got woke up at three o'clock in the morning. We're still in shock, really," Ray Thompson said.

"I don't have any other siblings," Collete Thompson said.

"It's terrible for her knowing he had to lay there for so long before anything or anyone even found him," Ray Thompson said.

Det. Diaz says there are no surveillance cameras in the area, and investigators are desperate for help from the public. The only clues, according to Diaz, are a few small auto parts that may have broken off that car at the time of the crash. However, Diaz says he's consulted local collision repair centers and car lots, and no one can identify the make of the car.

"I don't believe there was any criminal intent, personally. The person just didn't stop. So, whether or not they knew they'd hit a person, we don't know. That's why we need to get in touch with the person who was driving the car," Det. Diaz said.

"Our family is going through a very rough time. If anybody knows anything, any clues, anything at all, please call the TIPS hotline and help us have closure on this very rough week for our family," Ray Thompson said.

If you can help police find the driver of that car, please call the Crimestoppers Tipline at (816) 474-TIPS.