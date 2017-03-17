Little boy steps up to help Oak Grove couple preparing for their wedding who lost nearly everything

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK GROVE, Mo. - A 10-year-old boy is reaching out to help an Oak Grove couple after their home was destroyed in the tornado. FOX 4 told you about the couple who lost almost everything for their upcoming wedding in the tornado.

After the story aired, dozens of viewers reached out to offer to provide wedding decorations, new invitations and so much more. Nacio Soden, a fourth grade student at Baldwin Elementary in Baldwin, Kansas, said he saw the story on FOX 4 and wanted to help.

"All that rebuilding has to cost a lot of money," he told FOX 4.

Nacio had been saving up his money to purchase a new video game for his X-BOX called "The Lego Movie." He said he wanted to put the money to better use though.

"Really happy, I feel really happy right now that I am doing this," he said.

On Friday, Nacio's family took him to meet with the bride-to-be at an Oak Grove Park. The family traveled all the way to Oak Grove from Baldwin to hand over the gifts.

"Somewhere in that bag, all of those coins and dollar bills are in that bag," Nacio said, describing the $200 he had saved up.

Nacio's giving also inspired family friends to chip in $900 worth of gifts and cash for the couple.

"I am just overwhelmed with this young boy's heart and everything he has been taught," said Jennifer Monte, who is getting married in May. "This just really gives me hope for humanity and for all of us."

Monte said the community support has been wonderful and that her May wedding will go on.

"There are people who care and it really did mean a lot to me," she said.

Monte said Nacio's giving heart teaches her young daughter a good lesson.

For Nacio, the payoff is the smile on Monte's face.

"I like making people happy and I felt super bad this family lost their home," he said.