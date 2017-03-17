More details emerge in Friday crash that killed two young boys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo - A metro man walked out of his front yard, to find blood everywhere and two young boys dead. We're learning more about the moments leading up to the devastating crash.

Witnesses say a car came flying down the road, near 12th and Ewing. They estimated it was going upwards of 100 miles per hour, when it hit a pole and a fence, then landed in a yard.

"Once we got to the scene we saw that there were kids involved," witness Cynthia Peguero said.

Witnesses say the two boys were on the ground, lifeless, with blood coming out of their mouths and ears. They looked to both be under the age of 10.

"My ex-mother-in-law, she`s a certified nurse so she went to assist the one that was pretty bad," Peguero said.

"When I moved his face, lots of blood came out," witness Gloria Orozco said (translated).

Both of the boys were pronounced dead on scene. The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Sources tell FOX 4, moments before the crash, the adult male who was driving the car hit a cadillac. It was a small fender bender. Witnesses say the cadillac pulled over to get his information but the car sped off. Seconds later, the car crashed.

Neither of the children were wearing seat belts. Within seconds, two lives were taken.

"I`m a mother of four kids so it gives me another perspective of life to just keep my children closer because you just never know," Peguero said.

So far, no charges have been filed.