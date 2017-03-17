Sporting KC’s Dom Dwyer becomes US citizen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- He may never lose his English accent, but Dom Dwyer can truly call the United States home.

Dwyer became a U.S. citizen Thursday.

This was a day long in the making for the British-born Sporting Kansas City striker.

He took the oath of allegiance and officially became an American citizen at a ceremony at the Charles Whittaker Courthouse in Kansas City.

Dwyer came to the states in 2009 and played at a Texas junior college, then at the University of South Florida. He was drafted by Sporting KC in 2012.

"It's fantastic," Dwyer said. "It's a lovely place to live. It's been my home for five or six years now. It's just a lovely place to be. It's special day for myself and my family, and I definitely want to thank the club and my teammates."

Now that he's a U.S. citizen, he is eligible to play on the U.S. Men's National team.

Dwyer married U.S. women's team star Sydney Leroux in 2015. Their son, Cassius Cruz, was born in September.