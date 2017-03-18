Belton community holds vigil after multiple teen suicides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELTON, Mo. -- The town of Belton has been rocked by suicide. People in the community are calling it an epidemic, as two teens took their own lives just in the past week. Saturday night, they honored those high schoolers and hoped to save lives in the process.

Hands grip candles tight. Some tiny, some big. Some old, some young, but all have dealt with the same loss and pain.

"This is an epidemic. It's become an epidemic of suicide," organizer Elaine Garsow said.

This community has lost three teens to suicide. Two in the last week. A subject that has become taboo in the town.

"Nobody's talking about it. Nobody's talking about it."

Saturday night, that all changed. The town's mayor, high school principal and other leaders in the area were all in attendance. Hearing young voices, and their pleas for help. Some say they don't feel support at home, others feel neglected at school.

"I've heard some of them say that their counselors are very inundated with other students. They're unable to go and speak with those counselors one on one," Garsow said.

A new local not for profit called Save One Life is aiming to show Belton teens they are never alone and always have support.

"There's a disconnect somewhere that we are not able to help these children before the tragedy happens."

Through the tears of loss, three young lives they'll never get back but in every candle is a glimmer of hope, that someone will get the help they need.

"We love them and we need them."

